Investigators Determine Child Drowning Was Accidental

Cache County Sheriff Lt. Mike Peterson said an investigation into the case involving a child drowning has concluded the death was an accident.

Tuesday the office released a written statement naming the victim, Titan Chavez. Peterson said the 2-year-old from Brigham City walked away from his family while camping in Blacksmith Fork Canyon. The boy was found Sunday afternoon less than a half-mile from the campsite in the Left Hand Fork Tributary.

The investigation determined Chavez was left unattended for a short time when he wondered to the nearby river. Peterson said he fell into the rapid water and was swept away.

Record winter snow pack has added to this seasons run-off levels and Peterson is reminding outdoor recreationalists to be aware of full rivers and fast moving waters.