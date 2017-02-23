Immigration and the Economy on Access Utah

Representatives from the group New American Economy participated Tuesday in a National Day of Action and marked the launch of their Map the Impact project, highlighting the economic impact of immigrants, and calling for immigration reform.

This comes as the Trump Administration is unveiling “rules aimed at tougher enforcement of immigration laws. It's a policy shift that puts millions of people in the U.S. illegally at risk of deportation.” (NPR News)

We want to know what you think. Do you agree with the new rules on enforcement of immigration laws? Do you want to see the current immigration system reformed? If so, what does an improved immigration system look like? Would slowing illegal immigration and/or increasing deportation of undocumented immigrants help or hurt the economy? What about rule of law, crime, and security? And what about humanitarian concerns?

We’ll talk with Tim Wheelwright, Shareholder, Durham, Jones and Pinegar and Immigration Reform Task Force Chair at the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce; and Aimee Winder Newton, Salt Lake County Councilwoman.