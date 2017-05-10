I'll Run Til the Sun Goes Down: David Sandum on Wedneday's Access Utah

David Sandum appeared to have it all: a beautiful young family and a promising career ahead as a business consultant. But his life started veering off course, and upon returning to his native Scandinavia, he fell into an inexplicable, deep depression.

I'll Run Till the Sun Goes Down is an account of Sandum's struggle to overcome his crippling mental illness. After years of hopeless despair, bleak hospitalizations, and shattered dreams, he is finally saved by his art. The paintbrush becomes his lifeline.

Illustrated with the work of the artists who have inspired him as well as samples of his own drawings and paintings, this memoir recounts, in words and art, the story of Sandum's courageous battle with depression.

David Sandum will headline an event at The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City on Wednesday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. And he joins Tom Williams for Wednesday’s Access Utah.