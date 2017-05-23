Homeless Shelter For Single Men Coming To South Salt Lake

The director of the nonprofit that's leading homeless-reform in Utah's Salt Lake County has announced where its new shelter for men will be located.

A shelter for single men will be built in South Salt Lake. Two additional shelters will be built in Salt Lake City: one for women only and the other for single men and single women.

The new shelters will replace The Road Home shelter in downtown Salt Lake City. State and county officials are working to close the downtown shelter.

The nonprofit leading the charge is Shelter the Homeless, which also owns the downtown shelter that's closing.