Governor Herbert Sworn Into Office

In a ceremony today in the rotunda of the Utah State Capitol, Gov. Gary Herbert was sworn into office along with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, Attorney General Sean Reyes, State Auditor John Dougall and Treasurer David Damschen.

In his inaugural address, Herbert praised what he called "Utah spirit" and its ability to deliver prosperity to the people of this state.

The question is: Why are we doing so well? I believe the main reason is because of the genuine goodness of the people of Utah. You may not always see it in yourselves, but the uncommon blend of your humility, your hard work, and your willingness to pull together, despite differences, defines the Utah spirit.

The Governor did not discuss specific policy for the coming year but warned against the divisiveness that is so present in our political system.

At the time of my first inauguration, I said that working together in unprecedented partnerships would bring unlimited possibilities. I believe that is as true today as ever. But, sadly, far too much of today’s national public life is awash in divisiveness, polarization, incivility and lack of respect. I believe that we as a state and as a people can continue to stay above such division and cynicism.

After Herbert's address, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra performed a rousing rendition of The Battle Hymn of the Republic, and President Dieter Uchtdorf of the LDS Church gave the benediction.

The ceremony was concluded with a 19-gun salute as is customary for state governor inaugurations.