Gov. Herbert Surprises Logan Teachers During Tour

Utah Governor Gary Herbert is traveling the state to outline his Prosperity 2020 Goals For Education plan. He and his staff were in northern Utah this week.

During a surprise visit Tuesday, the governor told new teachers in the Logan School District to feel good about their decision to work with Utah's students.

'We appreciate the significant, positive role you play in people's lives, in a rising generation,” Herbert said. “So thank you for choosing teaching."

Then he listened as elementary teacher Rosa Nunez told him why she chose to become a teacher.

"I want to be able to be in a classroom, and if I could get a child to smile, I will have succeeded,” Nunez told Gov. Herbert. “And that is why I want to be a teacher."

Teacher retention, the ability to keep qualified educators in Utah, is a concern for Utah’s governor who worries pay in his state is too low and competition from other states too high.

“A lot of times we focus on one piece of that retention issue. It is about the money, it is all about the money,” said Governor Herbert’s Education Advisor Tami Pyfer.

“But, as we visit with teachers that is one component,” Pyfer said. “But, a comment we really hear most often is, Wwe really need more time. I need time to collaborate with other teachers, I need more time in the school day, I need more time for professional development.’”

Pyfer taught school in the Logan School District before being asked to work alongside Herbert to create and promote his education plan.

New to the plan is an effort by Herbert and his wife, Jeanette Herbert, to focus more on arts education. The arts component will replace the STEM acronym. Pyfer says nationwide we will see education organizations pushing for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math by using the acronym STEAM.

After meeting with new teachers, Governor Herbert toured the remodeled Logan High School and met with students at Bridgerland Applied Technology College.