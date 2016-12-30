Forgo Fireworks To Clear Air When Celebrating New Year

Utah's urban areas in Northern Utah and along the Wasatch Front can expect to start 2017 in a fog as environmental officials predicting worsening air quality over the weekend are urging people to avoid driving and forgo setting off fireworks.

The Utah Division of Air Quality monitors pollutant levels and reported that by Thursday in Utah and Davis Counties levels were high enough to be considered unhealthy for sensitive populations, while Salt Lake County pollution levels were in the red range, which is considered generally unhealthy for everyone.

The Department of Environmental Quality says pollutant levels in all those areas were expected to increase starting Friday as cold, stagnant air will trap the smog.

Air quality officials have banned wood burning along the Wasatch Front and are encouraging people to avoid driving, idling cars or setting off fireworks, all of which worsen air quality.