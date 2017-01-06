Forecaster Who Recorded Lows In Utah's Peter Sinks Doubts Record Change In 2017

Zane Stephens remembers the February day in 1985 when he hiked into the Logan Canyon Sinks to record record low temperatures.

On February 1, 1985 the temperature at Peter Sinks in Logan Canyon plummeted to –69.3 degrees Fahrenheit. Zane Stephens was a meteorology student at Utah State University at the time.

On that day Stephens put on his moon boots and snow shoes and hiked into The Sinks where he captured the official temperature in a photograph. Stephens currently lives in Mexico where he monitors Cache Valley temperatures from his computer. UPR’s Kerry Bringhurst spoke with him about the likelihood of temperatures at Peter and Middle Sinks dropping below the current record numbers in his life time. It’s unlikely, which Stephens says is disappointing.