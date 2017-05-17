First May Snow Since 2010 Blankets Northern Utah

Northern Utah residents woke up to find snow covering their lawns, trees and flowering plants in a fairly rare late spring storm.

In many neighborhoods around the Salt Lake City area, preset sprinklers watered lawns covered in snow.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Struthwolf said Wednesday that late spring snowstorms like this usually occur about once every five years. He says the last two May snowstorms came in 2010 and 2000.

Struthwolf says National Weather Service data shows the May 24, 2010 snowstorm was the latest of the last half century in Salt Lake City.

Logan reported the most snow with up to 4.5 inches in some areas. Many parts of the Salt Lake City metro area reported about 2 inches of snow, including Sandy, West Valley City and Cottonwood Heights.