Fewer Utahns Dying At The Hands Of Police

By Evan Hall 20 minutes ago
  • newsservice.org

The number of civilians dying at the hands of police in Utah has diminished several years in a row even as the Justice Department has increased its initial estimate of arrest-related deaths. 

Nine people died during encounters with Utah police in 2016. That’s a slight decrease from 2015 and 2014, when 10 and 14 people died in police custody, respectively.

Federal law requires any state receiving money from the Department of Justice to report quarterly the number of deaths of those who were in police custody or in the process of being arrested.

Brandon Patterson, who writes for Mother Jones, said that federal arrest-related death disclosure laws have not always been strongly enforced.

"Essentially, the number was significantly lower than the new estimate because law enforcement agencies simply were ignoring the reporting mandate because there were no consequences under the old law," Patterson said.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics has maintained an ARD reporting program since 2003. In a 12-month span ending in May of 2016, the Department of Justice estimates that 1,900 people died in police custody, or about 160 a month.

Patterson said that the ARD disclosure law could be abandoned under a Donald Trump White House.

"Both Trump and his pick for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, have been critical of the Department of Justice's involvement in local policing issues, and have indicated that they would sort of pull back on that under a Trump administration," he said.

The BJS totals come from a combination of media-reported deaths and deaths reported by local and state law enforcement agencies.

Tags: 
Evan Hall

Related Content

Utah Still Struggling To Put Women In Office

By Evan Hall Jan 4, 2017
commondreams.orgUt

Nearly a quarter of all statewide executive offices in the country are filled by women. However, in 2016, no political party in Utah featured female nominees in races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, or state auditor and treasurer.

Utah Split On Electoral College Down Partisan Lines

By Evan Hall Dec 16, 2016

According to a recent survey, Utahns are in favor of keeping the Electoral College. The poll, which was conducted by Dan Jones and Associates, found that 60 percent of Utahns are against abolishing the Electoral College while 37 percent are in favor.

'High Noon' At Bears Ears

By Evan Hall Dec 15, 2016
utahdinebikeyah.org

As the nation enters the final month of President Barack Obama’s administration, Utah’s political leaders await the fate of the proposed Bears Ears national monument.

Juvenile Court Vacancy Short-List Announced

By Evan Hall Dec 14, 2016
businessbuildersclub.org

The Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice has released a list of finalists to fill a vacancy on the First District Juvenile Court. 

Herbert: More Efficiency Means More School Spending Without New Taxes

By Evan Hall Dec 8, 2016
blog.governor.utah.gov

Gov. Gary Herbert released his proposal for the 2018 fiscal year budget on Wednesday, dedicating most new revenue to public and higher education. The plan includes $260 million for public and higher education. Utah’s K-12 public education system is expected to take in over 10,000 new students in the near future. Herbert said that education remains the top priority of his administration.