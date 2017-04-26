FBI To Look At Utah Jail Inmate Mistreatment Investigation

Utah state officials say the FBI wants to take a look at their investigation of a remote Utah county jail under investigation for allegations of inmate mistreatment.

Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Maria Peterson said Tuesday that the agency plans to provide the report soon to the FBI. The agency had previously said the FBI was helping state officials.

The department has already turned over it months-long investigation of "serious, criminal allegations" of inmate mistreatment at the northeastern Daggett County jail to the state Attorney General's Office.

The jail has been empty since February when 80 inmates, all male, were moved to other jails or prisons.

State and county officials have declined to release details about the nature of the abuse allegations, saying only it involved "multiple, distressing allegations" involving corrections officers and higher-ranking commanders at the jail.