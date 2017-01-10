Related Program: 
Fake News And News In A Trump Era On Tuesday's Access Utah

Join us for Tuesday’s Access Utah when our topic is Fake News & Journalism in the Age of Trump.

Our guests are Salt Lake Tribune Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce and Matt LaPlante, USU Assistant Professor of Journalism and Communication.