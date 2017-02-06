Expect Avalanche Danger To Increase Again

As another storm moves across Utah’s mountains with snow and rain, avalanche danger is increasing. That danger came down over the last few weeks, but the warmer temperatures and rain are combining with already saturated snow, so the time for caution has returned.

Also, the current storm is predicted to bring heavy winds which create dangerous wind slab avalanche conditions.

The Utah Avalanche Center is advising people to carefully evaluate the snow, avoid drifted terrain and stay out of slopes with saturated snow--even in the low elevations.