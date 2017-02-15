Education, Betsy Devos And Funding On Wednesday's Access Utah

The confirmation battle over Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was riveting political theater, but it also highlights deep divisions regarding our K-12 education system. Quoting from the Washington Post: “Trump’s pick has intensified what already was a polarized debate about school choice. Advocates for such choice see in the Trump administration an extraordinary opportunity to advance their cause on a national scale, whereas teachers unions and many Democrats fear an unprecedented and catastrophic attack on public schools, which they see as one of the nation’s bedrock civic institutions.” We’re going to talk about education today. Our guests include UEA president, Heidi Matthews; Utah Association of Public Charter Schools, Communications Director, Cate Klundt; and Dr. Rich Kendell from Our Schools Now.