Eden Landslide Causes Families to Evacuate Home

Families from four homes in the Weber County community of Eden have been forced to evacuate after a landslide happened Tuesday.

The Nordic Valley slide is around 150 feet wide and slid 300 feet down a hillside. Sgt. Mark Horton with the Weber County Sheriff's Office says the slide came to a rest against one home, causing minor exterior damage. Families living in that home and three others have been evacuated. The Red Cross is providing accommodations for those residents through Thursday.

Because of continued falling rain and saturated soil, state geologist and engineers are evaluating the area for safety. Because of weather conditions and saturated soil, officials are considering the area unstable.

The slide also knocked out power to some homes in the area.