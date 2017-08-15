Early Voting Underway In GOP Primary To Replace Chaffetz

Utah election officials say about 22 percent of registered Republican voters have cast early ballots in the three-candidate GOP primary race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Elections director Mark Thomas said that number is expected to rise as people go to the polls to vote Tuesday.

Voter turnout was about 33 percent during last year's primary election in the heavily Republican district.

The race marks a switch to mail-in voting. Two counties have reported problems with GOP-primary ballots going to unaffiliated voters.

Election officials have worked to fix the problem by telling unaffiliated voters that they can vote in the primary if they come to the polls and register as Republicans on Election Day.

They also say unaffiliated votes for Republican candidates won't be counted.