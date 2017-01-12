Doing Good In Our Communities On Thursday's Access Utah

There are many needs in our communities, and there are dedicated individuals and nonprofits working to meet those needs. They sometimes don’t get the recognition they deserve, and you may want to help but don’t know where and how. On the next Access Utah we’re opening the phone lines, email and Twitter to give you the opportunity to spotlight a nonprofit or individual doing good in your community.
Amy Anderson Director of Outreach with the Sunshine Terrace Foundation and Holly Peterson President of the Board for Somebody’s Attic (both in Logan) join us for the hour and we’ll hear from representatives of other nonprofits throughout the hour. And we hope to hear from you! You can reach us right now at upraccess@gmail.com
Here's a list of the non-profits discussed in the program today.
Sunshine Terrace Foundation - sunshineterrace.net
Somebody's Attic - somebodysattics.org
Common Ground Outdoor Adventures - cgadventures.org
Just Serve - justserve.org
Little Bloomsbury - littlebloomsbury.org
Bridgerland Audubon Society - bridgerlandaudubon.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - namicachevalley.org
Cache Interagency Council - facebook.com/cacheinteragencycouncil
We Care For Animals - wecareforanimals.org
Common Ground - cgadventures.org
Stokes Nature Center - logannature.org
American Red Cross (Free Smoke Alarms) - redcross.org/local/utah
English Language Center of Cache Valley - elc-cv.org
CETC-Cache Employment & Training Center - cetcsupports.org
Habitat For Humanity Cache Valley - cachevalleyhabitat.org
Options For Independence - optionsind.org
Cache Valley Volunteer Center - unitedwayofcachevalley.org
Art For Kenya - facebook.com/artforkenya
Utah Refugee Connection - serverefugees.org
Best friends - utah.bestfriends.org
Global Village Gifts - globalvillagegifts.org
Cache Refugees - cacherefugees.org
Utah Humane Society - utahhumane.org
National Salute to Veteran Patients - volunteer.va.gov
Pour Paws Rescue of Utah - 4paws.petfinder.com