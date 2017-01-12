Doing Good In Our Communities On Thursday's Access Utah

There are many needs in our communities, and there are dedicated individuals and nonprofits working to meet those needs. They sometimes don’t get the recognition they deserve, and you may want to help but don’t know where and how. On the next Access Utah we’re opening the phone lines, email and Twitter to give you the opportunity to spotlight a nonprofit or individual doing good in your community.

Amy Anderson Director of Outreach with the Sunshine Terrace Foundation and Holly Peterson President of the Board for Somebody’s Attic (both in Logan) join us for the hour and we’ll hear from representatives of other nonprofits throughout the hour. And we hope to hear from you! You can reach us right now at upraccess@gmail.com

Here's a list of the non-profits discussed in the program today.

Sunshine Terrace Foundation - sunshineterrace.net

Somebody's Attic - somebodysattics.org

Common Ground Outdoor Adventures - cgadventures.org

Just Serve - justserve.org

Little Bloomsbury - littlebloomsbury.org

Bridgerland Audubon Society - bridgerlandaudubon.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - namicachevalley.org

Cache Interagency Council - facebook.com/cacheinteragencycouncil

We Care For Animals - wecareforanimals.org

Common Ground - cgadventures.org

Stokes Nature Center - logannature.org

American Red Cross (Free Smoke Alarms) - redcross.org/local/utah

English Language Center of Cache Valley - elc-cv.org

CETC-Cache Employment & Training Center - cetcsupports.org

Habitat For Humanity Cache Valley - cachevalleyhabitat.org

Options For Independence - optionsind.org

Cache Valley Volunteer Center - unitedwayofcachevalley.org

Art For Kenya - facebook.com/artforkenya

Utah Refugee Connection - serverefugees.org

Best friends - utah.bestfriends.org

Global Village Gifts - globalvillagegifts.org

Cache Refugees - cacherefugees.org

Utah Humane Society - utahhumane.org

National Salute to Veteran Patients - volunteer.va.gov

Pour Paws Rescue of Utah - 4paws.petfinder.com