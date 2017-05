Discussion on United Utah Party

According to the Dessert News, "Some disaffected Republicans and Democrats who say extreme views are co-opting their parties have decided to carve out a middle ground in Utah politics. Taking a centrist approach, the group announced the formation of the United Utah Party.

Executive Director of the United Utah Party, Jim Bennet, and University of Utah associate professor of political science, Tim Chambless, come on the show to answer your questions and explain the new party.