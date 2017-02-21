Dems, Business Owners Blast Utah GOP For Losing Outdoor Show

Listen to the story here!

State Democratic leaders and a couple of small business owners are blasting Utah’s Republican leadership for its stubborn stance on public lands that led a lucrative outdoor trade show to leave town.

Democratic State Party Chair Peter Corroon said Tuesday at a news conference that the state’s “land grab” rhetoric went too far this time.

The Outdoor Retailer show announced last Thursday it would be leaving Utah after two decades. The decision came hours after a conference with outdoor industry leaders in which Gov. Gary Herbert refused to stand down from his call for President Donald Trump to rescind the new Bears Ears National Monument.

Enes Huskic, owner of the Toasters sandwich shop, says he may have to cut employee hours without the safety net of the huge spike in sales during the twice-yearly show.