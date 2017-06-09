In Defeat For Theresa May, Conservatives Lose Majority In U.K. Parliament

Opponents are calling on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to resign after her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament.

According to exit polling, no party will win an outright majority, leaving a hung Parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Labour, the U.K.'s largest opposition party, was quick to suggest May resign.

"The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate," Corbyn said. "Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would've thought that's enough to go, actually. And make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country."

May took a gamble in April by calling for the snap election; she hoped it would result in an increase in the Conservatives' majority in Parliament and would lend her a stronger mandate in Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

But it appears she lost that gamble.

U.K. media predict that May's Conservatives will fall several seats short of the 326 needed to make an outright majority in the U.K.'s 650-seat House of Commons. Corbyn's Labour was predicted to gain at least 29 seats but would still hold fewer than the Conservatives.

The results mean that May must try to form a coalition government with one or more of the smaller parties in Parliament. It would be only the second coalition government since World War II.

Brexit negotiations called into question

The election results create uncertainty surrounding the negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union. Negotiations with European officials had been set to begin on June 19.

Reuters reports that Gunther H. Oettinger, a European Commission budget and human resources commissioner, expressed doubt about the talks starting as planned. The former prime minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb, tweeted, "Looks like we might need a time-out in the #Brexit negotiations. Time for everyone to regroup." Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka of the Czech Republic told Czech Television that "now it will be necessary to wait for who will form a government and what this government will bring to negotiations over Brexit," Reuters reports.

"We need to get started on the negotiations as soon as possible because time is ticking," Michael Roth, Germany's deputy foreign minister, told Germany's ZDF, Reuters says. "Regardless of the question of who will form a government in Britain, time is ticking. ... We have less than two years to negotiate the exit ... so we should not waste any time now."

The EU wants a "legally smooth British departure" in March 2019, the wire service says. European officials are worried that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely. A stronger majority would have given May more ability to resist "hardline pro-Brexit factions in her party," and would have let her offer better terms to the EU. Some Brexit advocates want the U.K. to reject terms offered by the EU and possibly leave the union without an agreement.

"Britain will now go into its most important challenge in 40 years — extricating itself from the European Union — at a severe disadvantage," NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports from London.

The Scottish National Party lost 22 seats to knock the party down to 35 seats, according to the BBC. Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, said the results were "a disaster for Theresa May," the BBC reports. "Her position I think is very, very difficult. We have to wait and see how things shake out."

The broadcaster said Sturgeon was "disappointed at the SNP losses."

After the election the right-wing UK Independence Party, which helped drive Brexit, has no seats in Parliament. "Theresa May has put Brexit in jeopardy. I said at the start this election was wrong. Hubris," UKIP leader Paul Nuttall told the BBC.

