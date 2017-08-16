Curtis Apparent Victor In CD-3's Special Election GOP Primary

By AP News 37 minutes ago

Credit en.wikipedia.org

A Utah mayor overcame $1 million in attacks from out-of-state groups to win a three-way Republican primary in the race to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives vacated by Jason Chaffetz.

The primary win puts Provo Mayor John Curtis on an easy path toward victory in the November general election. Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1 in Utah's 3rd Congressional District. Chaffetz represented the district until June when he abruptly resigned, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

Curtis is a former Democrat who changed parties in 2006. He struck the most moderate tone among the GOP candidates in Tuesday's primary.

In the November special election, he faces Democratic physician Kathie Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett, son of the late GOP Sen. Bob Bennett of Utah.

Tags: 
Congressional District 3
John Curtis
Republicans
GOP Primary
Utah Politics
AP

Related Content

Rutchey Sentence Delayed For Another Psychiatric Evaluation

By AP Aug 15, 2017
Cache County Sheriff's Office

Sentencing has been delayed for a northern Utah woman who admitted killing her infant son nearly four years ago.

District Court Judge Thomas Willmore postponed Monday's scheduled sentencing in Logan so 45-year-old Marie Rutchey of River Heights can undergo another psychiatric evaluation at a state mental hospital.

Violence In Charlottesville Prompts Responses From Utah Leaders, Organizations

By AP Aug 14, 2017
http://wshu.org

Utah residents are holding unity and anti-racism rallies Monday night to denounce the messages of hate and violence of white supremacists at a weekend rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In A "Heroic Effort," Moab Officer Jams Gunmen's Pistol

By AP Aug 4, 2017
moabcity.org

A law enforcement officer in Utah deliberately jammed a pistol's firing mechanism by hand during a struggle with a man who had just fired the gun near charging officers.

Witnesses at a Moab bar called police on Tuesday saying the man was showing the gun and threatening people.

Witnesses say the man pulled the gun from his waistband as officers approached him. They say he was able to fire one bullet before officers tackled him and someone was able to jam the pistol.

Plane Involved In I-15 Crash Made Unusual Noises During Take-off, Investigators Say

By AP Aug 4, 2017
commons.wikimedia.org

Federal investigators say a plane that slammed into a Utah highway started making unusual sounds during takeoff and apparently struggled to stay at altitude before the crash that killed four people.