Construction Is Set To Begin On Utah's New State Prison

Gov. Gary Herbert and other state and project representatives gathered on Wednesday at the site that's 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Salt Lake City International Airport. 

Utah's Legislature approved the site by a wide margin in August 2015.

The new prison will cost an estimated $650 million and will sit on about 323 acres (1 square kilometer), about half of which is planned to be inside the perimeter fences.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in winter 2020, with inmates moving from Draper spring 2021.

Rollin Cook, executive director of the state Department of Corrections, says the new prison will have a greater focus on rehabilitation with therapists, counselors, job training and other programs to reduce reoffending.

