Cold Weather Forces School Closures In N. Utah

Sub-zero temperatures and snow are giving some Utah students a four-day weekend.

School districts in Cache and Logan counties closed Friday and Thursday due to the low temperatures and difficulties getting students to school. The National Weather Service forecast a high of 9 degrees for Friday in Logan, with wind chill values as low as minus 18.

Utah State University’s Edith Bowen Elementary in Logan is closed along with Northern Utah schools Fast Forward Charter High School and In-Tech Collegiate Charter School.

Cache Employment Training Center in Logan is without ways to bus their clients to their facility where they cares for and train individuals with special needs.

Winter weather conditions in Southern Utah forced delayed starts at Hurricane high school and Utah Department of Transportation officials in Washington County reported weather related accidents on I-15.

Weber County, Tooele County and Provo City districts remained on a normal schedule Friday.