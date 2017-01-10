CCPD Investigates String Of Overnight Vehicle Arson Cases

The Cedar City Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle arsons, early Tuesday morning. The fires occurred at four different Cedar City locations, involving six vehicles.

The fires broke out between 1 and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Damage is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, says Sergeant Jerry Womack:

“You know there was a huge crime scene basically with four different locations so they’re out processing all the crime scenes and trying to gather evidence where they can,” he said.

Police have identified a suspect and have interviewed that person. The investigation is ongoing.

“We’re pretty confident the he was by himself and nobody else was involved,” Womack said.

The suspect is yet to be identified. Those with information are asked to contact the cedar city police department.