Cache Valley Man Who Died In Vehicle Fire Indentified

The Utah medical examiner continues to investigate the cause of death of a Cache Valley man found in a charred vehicle last month.

Joshua Timothy of the Cache County sheriff's office says they have identified the remains to be those of 47-year-old Clint Yonk of Petersboro. Yonk was found dead on private property Sunday, December 18.

While waiting for the results, Yonks family posted an obituary stating that Yonk had died on Saturday, December 17. A memorial service has already been held.

Investigators believe the incident was accidental. It may be several months before officials can determine the exact cause of the car fire, but there are claims that Yonk may have been living in his vehicle and that a propane heating source may have started the fire. The fire was not burning by the time law enforcement was notified and arrived at the scene.