Cache County/Northern Utah Residents: Prepare For Possible Flooding

Because of the large amounts of snow received in Utah, and specifically in Cache Valley, residents are advised to "be aware that there is a very high possibility of flooding with the next storm system supposed to hit next weekend."

The Cache County Office released a press release saying "the Sheriff's Office is currently working with all municipalities to asses their needs. If you have had problems in your area with flooding in the past, it is recommended that you work with your municipality and make necessary preparations to avoid possible flooding on your property."

Brian McLnerney from the Nation Weather Service reports: