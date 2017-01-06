Cache County/Northern Utah Residents: Prepare For Possible Flooding

Because of the large amounts of snow received in Utah, and specifically in Cache Valley, residents are advised to "be aware that there is a very high possibility of flooding with the next storm system supposed to hit next weekend."
The Cache County Office released a press release saying "the Sheriff's Office is currently working with all municipalities to asses their needs. If you have had problems in your area with flooding in the past, it is recommended that you work with your municipality and make necessary preparations to avoid possible flooding on your property."
Brian McLnerney from the Nation Weather Service reports:
- Sunday will warm up to 40 degrees
- Rain will begin Sunday through Monday
- Areas of concern: Little Bear (and the confluence of the Bear River), Weber Valley rivers. Areas below 5,500 feet. Weber County, Cache County, Box Elder County.
- Likely see 1 inch of rain in a 12 hours period (rain on snowmelt)
- Monday at 3:00 p.m. is the time when rivers will increase and possible flooding could occur
- Concern with increase of flows of rivers and public safety around rivers. Rivers will increase quickly during the 12 hour period.
- Concern with possibly flooding of basements (areas that have flooded in the past could be flooded again, especially in Ogden area)
- Concern with culverts and bridges if debris is already in the way.
- A Flood Advisory will be sent out Saturday and a possible Flood Warning on Sunday.
- DEM (Division of Emergency Management) recommends sandbags preparation and culvert cleaning.