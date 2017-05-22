Box Elder County 2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Rapid Waters

A weekend drowning in Cache County has emergency officials reminding parents to watch their children near waterways.

Sunday morning deputies from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and resources from Cache County Search and Rescue were dispatched to a campsite area approximately 2.5 miles up the Left Hand Fork area of Blacksmith Fork Canyon in Cache County on a report of a missing two year old child.

"The child was located in the river just shy of about a half mile away from the campsite,” said Lt. Mike Peterson with the Cache County Sheriff's Office. "He was obviously deceased."

Peterson said the boy’s parents began searching for their two-year-old son around 10 a.m. Sunday. It was just after 12 p.m. when the child was found.

"We are really concerned about people being close to the water, particularly little children,” Peterson said. “So obviously we really have to watch the kids. So be vigilant when you are out and around the waterways."

The National Weather Service is reporting an increase in river and tributary waters because of an increase in the winter snow pack. Peterson said water amounts in the Blacksmith Fork tributary were not unusually high on Sunday but were very rapid.

“This is just a tragic accident that probably could have been prevented,” he said. “This is just a stark reminder of the dangers that happen this time of the year."

The boy's family is from Box Elder County. They had been camping in the area over the weekend. Investigators from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and a representative from the State Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Because the incident is still under investigation, law enforcement is not realizing the name of the boy or his family.