Boiler Problems Cancel Work Day At SUU

Final exams at Southern Utah University wrapped up last week. Students are now out for the break. But today, faculty and staff also got an unexpected day off.

The massive boiler that provides heat to many of the university’s buildings failed over the weekend. With sub-zero outside temperatures to start the day, rather than force employees to endure an unheated workplace, University President Dr. Scott Wyatt excused staff members from work.

Repairs were progressing well, as of Monday afternoon.

Staff is directed to show up Tuesday, unless otherwise notified.