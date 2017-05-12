Behind the Headlines: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke receives feedback

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke receives feedback from lawmakers, advocacy groups and American Indians on Bears Ears National Monument for his recommendation to Pres. Donald Trump. Congressman Jason Chaffetz requests a review by the Department of Justice of the firing of FBI Director James Comey. And Sen. Orrin Hatch comments on Americans receiving federal health care benefits.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, columnist Robert Gehrke and senior managing editor Matt Canham join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

