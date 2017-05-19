Behind the Headlines: Chaffetz, Comey, Huntsman

Congressman Jason Chaffetz invites former FBI Director James Comey to testify publicly over a memo regarding a special request from Pres. Donald Trump. Jon Huntsman Jr. awaits nomination as ambassador to Russia more than two months after accepting the job. And with Chaffetz's plans to step down from Congress in June, Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah Legislature still disagree on the process of filling the vacancy.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial writer Michelle Quist join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

