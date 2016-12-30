Bears Ears Monument Designation On A Special Access Utah Friday

President Obama has used presidential power under the Antiquities Act to create a Bears Ears National Monument. Some are lauding this as a courageous decision which will protect vital lands. Others are calling it an arrogant act that ignores the wishes of a majority of Utahns. Today on the program we talked about this on a special two hour Access Utah. We were joined by John Kovash, Utah Public Radio's southern Utah correspondent, Chris Saeger, director of the Western Values Project, Scott Groene, Director of SUWA, John Ruple, University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law research associate professor, Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, former Ute. Tribal Councilwoman, Congressman Rob Bishop, Bob Keiter, University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law, the Wallace Stegner Professor of Law and director of the Stegner Center, and Stan Summers, Box Elder County commissioner.