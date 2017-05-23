Average Gas Price In Salt Lake City Declines Over 2 Cents

Going against the national trend, gasoline prices in Salt Lake City are declining.

The average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area has decreased more than 2 cents in the past week, to an average of $2.33. That's according to a survey of 380 gas outlets in Salt Lake City.

Gas prices in Salt Lake City on Sunday were more than 9 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and more than 10 cents lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says gas prices have climbed across a good portion of the U.S. after crude oil prices increased by $3 a barrel last week.

The national average increased over 2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.35.