Audit Shows Utah Board Of Education Program Mishandled Funds

The state auditor has released a report saying the Utah Board of Education might have mishandled more than $1 million in federal funding for a dual-language program.

The board's funding for its Dual Language Immersion program lacked oversight and the program's poor structure led to inappropriate payments.

The board had requested the audit after it found accounting errors.

The auditor, John Dougall, says the language program's manager had multiple lapses in judgment. Dougall did not name the manager in the report.

Deputy state superintendent Scott Jones says his team has put in place a number of accounting controls aimed at preventing future errors and identifying existing issues.