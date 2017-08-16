Antibiotics In Beef Production On Wednesday's Access Utah

Quoting CNN: “More than 70% of antibiotics sold in the U.S. are for food production animals, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future. The problem is that many experts believe this is an overuse of antibiotics, and they fear significant public health consequences.

Every time we use antibiotics, some bacteria survive -- and those drug-resistant bacteria can then multiply and spread. This can result in 'superbugs' -- bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics. As we use more and more antibiotics, the problem magnifies -- generating more numerous and powerful superbugs.”

Dan Thomson DVM Jones Professor of Production Medicine and Epidemiology at Kansas State University

Matt Mulvey Professor - University of Utah School of Medicine - Department of Pathology - Division of Microbiology & Immunology

Jessica Brown, Assistant Professor - University of Utah School of Medicine - Department of Pathology - Division of Microbiology & Immunology