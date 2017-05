Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the American Health Care Act which, they say, fulfills their promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The bill now moves to the Senate.

Access Utah Our guests will include Jason Stevenson, Education and Communication Director from the Utah Health Policy Project and Boyd Matheson, President of Sutherland Institute.

We’ll talk about taxes, Medicaid, pre-existing conditions, and much more.